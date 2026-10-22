Lea Michele set to return for 'Glee' reboot
What's the story
Lea Michele, who shot to fame with her role as Rachel Berry on the musical dramedy series Glee, will be returning for Disney+ and Hulu's reboot of the show. "She's in," one source told Variety. Another source added, "It's still early-ish days, but it feels good and we're happy to get the band back together."
Cast reunion
Heather Morris, Chord Overstreet hinted at their returns
Two of Michele's Glee co-stars have hinted at their return on social media.
Heather Morris, who played Brittany Pierce, shared a post on Instagram saying, "Yes, ladies and gentlemen of women, rumors are true. Brittany S. Pierce was in fact lost in the sewers for all these years."
Chord Overstreet (Sam Evans) also expressed his excitement on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Reunited and it feels so good!"
Career highlights
Michele's career since 'Glee'
Michele, a Broadway veteran before Glee, has since appeared in several film and TV projects.
She has enjoyed a career resurgence since 2022, when she joined the cast of Broadway's Funny Girl revival as Fanny Brice.
The original Glee followed Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison), a Spanish teacher who steps in to lead New Directions, the struggling show choir at William McKinley High School in Lima, Ohio.
Reboot details
Ryan Murphy on rebooting 'Glee'
Ryan Murphy, co-creator of Glee, recently hinted at a possible reboot of the show.
He told PEOPLE, "That show is interesting because it's come back around. So many young people now watch it."
"And I'm like, 'Maybe we should revisit that show.'"
"My nostalgia and love for that show is enough that I'm like, 'Well, maybe people would like to see a new incarnation of that in some capacity.'"