Lea Michele set to return for 'Glee' reboot

Two of Michele's Glee co-stars have hinted at their return on social media.

Heather Morris, who played Brittany Pierce, shared a post on Instagram saying, "Yes, ladies and gentlemen of women, rumors are true. Brittany S. Pierce was in fact lost in the sewers for all these years."

Chord Overstreet (Sam Evans) also expressed his excitement on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Reunited and it feels so good!"