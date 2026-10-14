Golden Globes at the center of messy lawsuit
What's the story
Penske Media's Golden Globes has filed a lawsuit against the Golden Globe Foundation, escalating an ongoing legal dispute over ownership of the prestigious awards show. The lawsuit comes as part of a larger battle that began after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) severed ties with the awards show. The HFPA was founded in 1943 and is made up of non-American journalists who originally established the Globes.
Legal details
Foundation's use of 'Golden Globe' name challenged
The lawsuit alleges that the Golden Globe Foundation's use of the "Golden Globe" name has gone beyond nonprofit work to include commercial activities such as selling merchandise and hosting events.
It seeks a court order to stop the foundation from using the name and demands unspecified damages.
The foundation was established under a deal allowing HFPA to continue its charitable work.
Dispute history
Negotiations for a licensing deal fell through
Last year, Golden Globes LLC sent a cease and desist letter to the foundation, demanding it stop identifying itself with the brand.
However, negotiations for a license fell through after the foundation elected Raffi Boghosian as its board president earlier this year.
The lawsuit claims Boghosian ordered the termination of former CEO Gregory Goeckner and the lawyer handling deal talks, indicating the foundation's intent to continue using the Golden Globe name without authorization.
Allegations
HFPA and foundation coordinating against Penske?
The lawsuit alleges that the foundation's use of the Golden Globe name is part of a "broader pattern" of coordination between it and HFPA directed against Penske Media and its affiliates.
This coordination isn't in good faith but part of a concerted effort to trade on the goodwill of Plaintiff's mark while acting in alignment with the HFPA against Plaintiff's interests.
It cites HFPA's settlement talks with the foundation, where charitable funds would be transferred to HFPA.
Counterclaims
Foundation accuses Penske of 'transparent attempt to pressure the nonprofit'
In response to the lawsuit, a spokesperson for the foundation called it a "transparent attempt to pressure the nonprofit."
The spokesperson also pointed out that the foundation "was created in 2023 as part of the same deal that sold the Golden Globes to the company now suing us."
Meanwhile, HFPA has accused Penske Media of using its control over Hollywood trades to incite a boycott against them, making them ripe for acquisition.