'Legally Blonde' prequel series gets S02 renewal, release date
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video has renewed the Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle, for a second season ahead of its premiere. The first season is set to debut globally on July 1, reported Variety. The show explores the early life of iconic character Elle Woods during her high school years before she attended Harvard Law School. Rising actor Lexi Minetree stars as Elle in this new adaptation.
Producer's statement
Witherspoon expressed excitement over 'Elle' series
Reese Witherspoon, who played Elle Woods in the original Legally Blonde franchise, is an executive producer on the show through her Hello Sunshine banner. Speaking about the early renewal, she said in a statement, "Twenty-five years after the world met Elle Woods for the first time, it's a dream come true to share the story of how she became the unstoppable force we all fell in love with."
Supporting roles
'Elle' series features a star-studded supporting cast
The supporting cast of Elle includes June Diane Raphael, Chandler Kinney, Tom Everett Scott, Gabrielle Policano, Zac Looker, and Jacob Moskovitz. The show was officially ordered in May 2024. It is created by Laura Kittrell, who serves as co-showrunner with Caroline Dries. They executive produce with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, along with Marc Platt, who produced the original Legally Blonde films, and Amanda Brown.