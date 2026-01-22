'Legally Blonde' prequel series gets S02 renewal, release date

Producer's statement

Witherspoon expressed excitement over 'Elle' series

Reese Witherspoon, who played Elle Woods in the original Legally Blonde franchise, is an executive producer on the show through her Hello Sunshine banner. Speaking about the early renewal, she said in a statement, "Twenty-five years after the world met Elle Woods for the first time, it's a dream come true to share the story of how she became the unstoppable force we all fell in love with."