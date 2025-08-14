'Limitless,' 'Alien: Earth': New international shows on JioCinema

Check out the complete list

Eyes of Wakanda kicks things off at the start of August with warriors on a mission for lost vibranium.

Iron Man and His Awesome Friends lands on August 11 for younger superhero fans.

Sci-fi lovers can catch Alien: Earth from August 13 as a humanoid robot investigates an alien crash.

Chris Hemsworth takes center stage in Limitless on August 15 with real-life challenges for better living.

Amanda Knox's legal drama unfolds in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox from August 20.

K-drama Twelve arrives on August 23 with angels fighting evil in human form, and the month wraps up with LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite—princesses vs villains—on August 25.