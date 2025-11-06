Love is all about give-and-take: Shehnaaz Gill

More on Gill's views on relationships, career

Gill also spoke up about the importance of personal space and financial equality in relationships.

She believes couples should split expenses—like vacations—and doesn't get why some men feel insecure if women chip in.

For her, being financially independent means security for the future.

On the career front, she's starring in Ikk Kudi and just made an appearance on Bigg Boss 19, encouraging fans to catch her film in theaters.