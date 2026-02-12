Malayalam actor Riaz Pathan hospitalized after car accident
Malayalam actor Riaz Pathan was hurt in a car accident on Wednesday morning near Theni, Tamil Nadu, while his son Ajmal was driving.
Riaz had left his home in Alappuzha and was on his way to Theni for work when their car hit a road divider around 8am.
Thankfully, Ajmal wasn't injured.
People nearby helped him get to hospital
People nearby acted fast and got help right away. Riaz was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment and later moved for advanced care.
Doctors said there was nothing to worry about and he will be discharged soon.
Career and recent projects
Riaz started out in Flat Number 4B and has been in movies like Kayamkulam Kochunni, Clint, and Rani. His latest film Randam Mukham just dropped on OTT last week.
He was writing the screenplays for two films.