Next Article
Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan gets conditional bail
Well-known Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has received conditional bail after being accused of online harassment and stalking a female actor.
The Aluva Chief Judicial Magistrate court granted him bail early Tuesday morning (September 9, 2025), under Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with stalking.
He was arrested after landing in Mumbai
Sasidharan was picked up at Mumbai airport when he landed from the US, following a lookout notice issued back in January.
He was brought to Kochi for court proceedings, and police say he might be questioned again as the investigation continues.
Notably, this isn't his first run-in with similar allegations involving the same actor—he faced arrest and got bail for a similar case in May 2022.