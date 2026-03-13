'Malcolm in the Middle' returns with new limited series: Details
Malcolm in the Middle is back with a new limited series, Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair, premiering April 10, 2026.
Available on Hulu in the US (and on Disney+ in the US only via the Hulu on Disney+ bundle), and on Disney+ internationally.
This time, Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) is trying to keep his daughter Leah and girlfriend Tristan away from his famously wild family, until Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) call everyone home for their big 40th anniversary party.
Cast of the new series
The four-episode series brings back original favorites like Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Frankie Muniz, Christopher Kennedy Masterson (Francis), Justin Berfield (Reese), and Emy Coligado (Piama).
New faces include Keeley Karsten as Leah, Kiana Madeira as Tristan, Vaughan Murrae as Kelly, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark as Dewey, and Anthony Timpano as Jamie.