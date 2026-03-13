'Malcolm in the Middle' returns with new limited series: Details Entertainment Mar 13, 2026

Malcolm in the Middle is back with a new limited series, Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair, premiering April 10, 2026.

Available on Hulu in the US (and on Disney+ in the US only via the Hulu on Disney+ bundle), and on Disney+ internationally.

This time, Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) is trying to keep his daughter Leah and girlfriend Tristan away from his famously wild family, until Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) call everyone home for their big 40th anniversary party.