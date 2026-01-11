Next Article
'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' reviews blocked on BookMyShow
Entertainment
Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara's new film, "Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu," drops in theaters on January 12, 2026, but you won't find any reviews for it on BookMyShow.
Thanks to a court order, the platform has disabled ratings and reviews for this movie—which some speculate may be intended to keep early opinions from swaying ticket buyers.
What's going on and how are fans reacting?
While fans can still talk about the film on IMDb or social media, the move has sparked mixed reactions online.
Some people see it as filmmakers playing it safe, a sentiment inferred from critical comments, while others think it could help cut down on fake reviews.
Either way, conversations about the movie continue.