Maniesh Paul reveals he refused to 'ridicule' Katrina Kaif's Hindi

Paul also remembered how Kaif felt at ease during his hosting gigs.

"Back then, when I would host a lot of shows, and Katrina would come on every award night show, she would feel very comfortable when I would be there."

"I will tell you why, because I never ridiculed her Hindi."

"I would, in fact, think it was a very boring concept. She doesn't know Hindi; don't overdo it or embarrass her by saying things like 'Yeh bolke dikhao.'"