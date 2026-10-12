Why Manish Goel said yes to 'Bigg Boss 20'

Goel, who has previously participated in reality shows like Zara Nach Ke Dikha, described himself as a "lone wolf" on Bigg Boss 20.

He said, "I am very competitive, which is my strength. Also, I believe that solitude is my solace. And I am confident but not over-confident."

His wife, Poonam Narula, is a huge fan of the show, and his friends, actors Juhi Parmar and Urvashi Dholakia, are former winners.