Why Manish Goel said yes to 'Bigg Boss 20'
What's the story
Television actor Manish Goel, known for shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Anupamaa, is the first wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss 20. In an interview with Variety India, he revealed that he sees this opportunity as a chance to show his true self. "Over the years, audiences have loved my onscreen characters. I felt this was a good platform to showcase my real personality," he said.
Game plan
Goel describes himself as 'lone wolf' on the show
Goel, who has previously participated in reality shows like Zara Nach Ke Dikha, described himself as a "lone wolf" on Bigg Boss 20.
He said, "I am very competitive, which is my strength. Also, I believe that solitude is my solace. And I am confident but not over-confident."
His wife, Poonam Narula, is a huge fan of the show, and his friends, actors Juhi Parmar and Urvashi Dholakia, are former winners.
Industry insights
On challenges faced by senior actors in the industry
Goel candidly admitted that senior actors are finding it difficult to land good roles these days.
"This lull is being faced by everyone, whether it is corporate studios or individual producers. The revival has to happen across the board."
He added, "We need to accept that times have changed and adapt accordingly."
Despite this, he remains hopeful and continues to take up roles that help him grow as an actor, regardless of budget constraints.
Career path
A look at his career in TV and films
Goel first gained fame in 1998 as the lead model in the Punjabi music video Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat Di.
He later became a household name on Indian television with roles like Tilak Chopra in Bhabhi and Anupam Sengupta in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
His recent stint was on Anupamaa as Raghav Singh.
He has also acted in the crime film Hanak as Vikas Dubey and produced the short film Azaan.