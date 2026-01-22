'Mardaani 3' trailer: Rani Mukerji takes on human trafficking syndicate
The Mardaani 3 trailer just dropped, with Rani Mukerji returning as tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy.
This time, she's teaming up with the NIA to crack a string of kidnappings that lead her straight into a dangerous human trafficking ring run by an older woman named Amma.
Trailer dives into dark realities
We see Amma buying girls from across India for ₹10 lakh each, then drugging and abusing them—a hospital scene where a rescued girl coughs up blood really hits hard.
There's also a standout moment when Shivani tells Amma, "I am a cop who won't take cuts from people like you but will cut you," showing she means business.
Franchise goes bigger
This third film digs even deeper, exploring the world of beggar mafias.
Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and written by Aayush Gupta (of The Railway Men), Mardaani is now YRF's biggest solo female-led franchise in Hindi cinema.
Catch it in theaters on January 30, 2026.