Margot Robbie's 'Wuthering Heights' gets release date: Details here

Wuthering Heights will be released in theaters and IMAX across the US on February 13, with international releases starting February 11.

Early reviews are in; here's what they say

Early screenings have gotten rave reviews—Variety called Robbie and Elordi's chemistry "a whole other level of HOT!" while others are calling it Fennell's best work yet.

The film's look, music, and style are also getting lots of praise.