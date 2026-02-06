Margot Robbie's 'Wuthering Heights' gets release date: Details here
Emerald Fennell's fresh take on the classic Wuthering Heights lands in theaters February 13, 2026, starring Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff.
Expect a modern spin on forbidden love, with a score by Anthony Willis and original songs contributed by Charli XCX and standout visuals from a top creative team.
When and where to watch the film
Wuthering Heights will be released in theaters and IMAX across the US on February 13, with international releases starting February 11.
Early reviews are in; here's what they say
Early screenings have gotten rave reviews—Variety called Robbie and Elordi's chemistry "a whole other level of HOT!" while others are calling it Fennell's best work yet.
The film's look, music, and style are also getting lots of praise.