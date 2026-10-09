Marvel announces 'Zombies' Halloween specials; 'Spider-Man' S02 returns
What's the story
Marvel Television has unveiled its upcoming animated projects during the New York Comic-Con panel. The studio announced that Marvel Zombies will get a series of Halloween specials, starting with the first one next year. The second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is also set to return on Disney+ (JioHotstar).
Series revival
About 'Marvel Zombies' Halloween specials
The Marvel Zombies animated series, which premiered last year as a four-episode series, will be returning with new Halloween specials.
The first special, titled Marvel Zombies: The Winter Soldier, will premiere in 2027.
It will then be followed by The Fist of Khonshu and The Last Guardian in 2028 and 2029, respectively.
The original series featured several MCU actors voicing their characters, including Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour, among others.
Twitter Post
See the announcement here
Starting Halloween— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 8, 2026
2027, Marvel Animation’s #MarvelZombies returns withall-new specials on Disney+:
🧟 The Winter Soldier 2027
🧟 The Fist of Khonshu 2028
🧟 The
Last Guardian 2029 pic.twitter.com/pct8iespWI
Show details
'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Season 2 premiere date
The second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will premiere on January 13, 2027.
The first season, which consisted of 10 episodes, was released last year.
The voice cast for this series includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, and Grace Song, among others.
This show follows Peter Parker's journey to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU with a unique twist where Norman Osborn mentors him instead of Tony Stark.