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Home / News / Entertainment News / Marvel announces 'Zombies' Halloween specials; 'Spider-Man' S02 returns
Marvel announces 'Zombies' Halloween specials; 'Spider-Man' S02 returns
Marvel Animation unveils new projects and release dates

Marvel announces 'Zombies' Halloween specials; 'Spider-Man' S02 returns

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 09, 2026
03:28 pm
What's the story

Marvel Television has unveiled its upcoming animated projects during the New York Comic-Con panel. The studio announced that Marvel Zombies will get a series of Halloween specials, starting with the first one next year. The second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is also set to return on Disney+ (JioHotstar).

Series revival

About 'Marvel Zombies' Halloween specials

The Marvel Zombies animated series, which premiered last year as a four-episode series, will be returning with new Halloween specials.

The first special, titled Marvel Zombies: The Winter Soldier, will premiere in 2027.

It will then be followed by The Fist of Khonshu and The Last Guardian in 2028 and 2029, respectively.

The original series featured several MCU actors voicing their characters, including Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour, among others.

Twitter Post

See the announcement here

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Show details

'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Season 2 premiere date

The second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will premiere on January 13, 2027.

The first season, which consisted of 10 episodes, was released last year.

The voice cast for this series includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, and Grace Song, among others.

This show follows Peter Parker's journey to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU with a unique twist where Norman Osborn mentors him instead of Tony Stark.

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