Marvel announces 'Zombies' Halloween specials; 'Spider-Man' S02 returns

The Marvel Zombies animated series, which premiered last year as a four-episode series, will be returning with new Halloween specials.

The first special, titled Marvel Zombies: The Winter Soldier, will premiere in 2027.

It will then be followed by The Fist of Khonshu and The Last Guardian in 2028 and 2029, respectively.

The original series featured several MCU actors voicing their characters, including Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour, among others.