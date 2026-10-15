'BB20': Mary Kom's team hits back at Arishfa Khan
What's the story
Mary Kom's team has reacted to the ongoing tension between her and contestant Arishfa Khan in Bigg Boss 20. During a nominations task, Kom called Khan 'bacha,' leading to a fight. Khan, in response, said, "Mujhe bhi aapki awaaz nahi pasand...Har time Olympics, Olympics, boxing. Mere saamne nahi karna." "VIP nahi ho aap yahan ki." Kom's team told Entertainment Times, "What is disappointing is the feeling that the respect Mary Kom deserves...is missing in the way certain conversations...are being handled."
Team's statement
'We believe that disagreements are a part of the game'
The team further said, "Mary Kom is a woman who has dedicated her life to bringing pride to the country, and her journey deserves respect irrespective of what happens inside the Bigg Boss house."
They added, "We believe that disagreements are a part of the game. The way one addresses a person with such achievements also matters."
Legacy
'Criticism should never come at the cost of respect'
The team stressed that Kom has spent years building her identity through work, discipline, and sacrifices.
"She has faced challenges bigger than any disagreement inside a reality show."
"We are not saying that she should be exempt from criticism because every contestant is entitled to their opinion."
"However, criticism should never come at the cost of respect and dignity."
Respect
'Mary Kom's legacy cannot be defined...'
The team also emphasized, "Everyone inside the house has a right to play their game, but it is equally important to understand that respect should be mutual."
"Disagreeing with someone does not mean disregarding the journey of that person or the people who stand beside that person."
"Mary Kom's legacy cannot be defined by a few moments on a reality show."
Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV and JioHotstar at 10:30pm and 9:00pm, respectively.