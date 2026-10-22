Why Indian Medical Association is unhappy with Sunny Deol's 'Suryaa'
What's the story
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged an immediate review of the upcoming movie Suryaa - Ant Se Aarambh Tak, starring Sunny Deol. The organization is concerned about the movie's portrayal of doctors and "violence" against healthcare workers. In a letter to Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the IMA warned that such depictions risk painting the medical fraternity negatively and undermining public trust in healthcare professionals.
Specific objections
'Generalization of corruption within healthcare'
The IMA objected to the "generalization of corruption within healthcare" and the "depiction of violence against medical professionals."
The association warned that such portrayals could jeopardize the safety of healthcare workers and damage the doctor-patient relationship.
They requested an impartial review of the film by the ministry, along with corrective measures from its makers.
Professional integrity
'While individual misconduct must be investigated and punished...'
In its letter, the IMA stressed that the film's portrayal of corruption and unethical practices could tarnish the reputation of honest doctors.
The association said, "While individual misconduct must be investigated and punished, the actions of a few must not be used to tarnish the reputation of countless honest and dedicated doctors."
It also raised concerns about scenes showing physical assaults on healthcare professionals.
Twitter Post
See the Medical Association's statement here
The Indian Medical Association (IMA)— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2026
has written to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ministerfor Information and Broadcasting, seeking an urgent review of the film “Suryaa– Ant Se AarambhTak” over its portrayal of the medical profession and violence against healthcare workers. pic.twitter.com/07UVzHE3Cf
Potential impact
IMA warns of violence against doctors
The IMA expressed concern that scenes depicting physical assaults on doctors and hospital personnel as "heroic or justified" could normalize violence against those committed to saving lives.
The association stated, "Content that appears to glorify attacks on medical professionals may encourage hostility and further endanger those providing essential healthcare services."
It added that such portrayals could foster unwarranted mistrust and hostility toward doctors.
Film's focus
Know more about the film
Directed by M Padmakumar, Suryaa is a Hindi crime thriller set to release on November 20.
Released on Monday, the teaser follows a father investigating the truth behind his daughter's illness, hinting at concerns over a faulty medical system.
The IMA has now asked the ministry to review the film's content and consider a ban or other action if the law permits.