Who is 'Bigg Boss 20' wild card contestant Manish Goel?
What's the story
The popular reality show Bigg Boss 20 has been keeping viewers hooked with unexpected twists and turns since its premiere on September 6. After three evictions, the first wild card contestant was finally introduced during Saturday's episode. Actor Manish Goel, known for his work in television serials such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, entered the BB house.
Career highlights
Goel's journey in the television industry
Born on August 27, 1975, Goel began his acting career in the 1990s.
He first did an episodic role in CID and featured in Hip Hip Hurray and later gained fame with serials like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
He also participated in the first season of Nach Baliye with his wife Poonam Narula, where they finished as runners-up.
Recent work
His recent work in TV shows and films
Most recently, Goel was seen in Rajan Shahi's popular daily soap Anupamaa. He played Raghav, Pankhuri's estranged husband.
He has also been a part of Bhabhi, Bhagyalakshmi, and Nimki Vidhayak.
Apart from television shows, he has also acted in films such as Hum Phirr Milein Na Milein and Hanak.
Personal details
Personal life and social media presence
Goel has been married to Narula since 2002, and they have two children, son Aryaveer Goel and daughter Maliha Goel.
The Bigg Boss 20 wild card contestant has a modest social media presence with 11.5K followers on Instagram while following only 361 people.
Show insights
What Goel said about entering 'Bigg Boss 20'
In an interview with Mid-Day, Goel shared his thoughts on joining Bigg Boss 20. He said he was specifically called for the wild card entry and was open to exploring it.
"From Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii to Anupamaa, the graph has been amazing. God is very kind," he said.
"But I have been very secluded in my life. I have been very private. So, I think this is the time when people will actually get to know me."