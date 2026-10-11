Who is 'Bigg Boss 20' wild card contestant Manish Goel?

Born on August 27, 1975, Goel began his acting career in the 1990s.

He first did an episodic role in CID and featured in Hip Hip Hurray and later gained fame with serials like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

He also participated in the first season of Nach Baliye with his wife Poonam Narula, where they finished as runners-up.