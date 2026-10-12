Menon's 'Avarachan and Sons' expected to stream on Netflix
Entertainment
Missed it in theaters? The Malayalam family comedy Avarachan and Sons, starring Biju Menon, is expected to stream on Netflix after its October 2 theatrical release.
While the exact streaming date isn't out yet, the move means more people can catch it from home, especially if you skipped the cinema run.
'Avarachan and Sons' grosses 5.7cr
Avarachan and Sons is a lighthearted look at family life, directed by newcomer Amal Sheela Thamby and featuring Vinay Forrt, Johny Antony, and Grace Antony alongside Menon.
The movie earned about ₹5.7 crore in its first 11 days despite mixed reviews, and marks Thamby's directorial debut under producer Listin Stephen's Magic Frames banner.