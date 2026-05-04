Met Gala returns May 4 with costume art theme
Entertainment
The Met Gala is back on May 4 with its "Costume Art" theme: think fashion meets surrealism and classic vibes.
If you're in India, you can catch the livestream early morning on May 5.
This year's co-chairs are Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, and the guest list is stacked with names like Rihanna, Zendaya, Lewis Hamilton, and Karan Johar making his Met debut alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
Vogue to host official livestream fundraiser
Vogue will host the official livestream across its digital platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, and its website.
Beyond just wild outfits, the event raises funds for the Costume Institute and keeps shaping how pop culture talks about fashion as art.