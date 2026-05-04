Met Gala returns May 4 with costume art theme Entertainment May 04, 2026

The Met Gala is back on May 4 with its "Costume Art" theme: think fashion meets surrealism and classic vibes.

If you're in India, you can catch the livestream early morning on May 5.

This year's co-chairs are Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, and the guest list is stacked with names like Rihanna, Zendaya, Lewis Hamilton, and Karan Johar making his Met debut alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.