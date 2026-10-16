'That's comedy': Michael Che on Shane Gillis's controversial 'SNL' monologue
What's the story
Michael Che, a prominent cast member of Saturday Night Live (SNL), has responded to the controversy surrounding comedian Shane Gillis's recent monologue on the show. In an interview with Today, Che defended Gillis's remarks, saying, "That's comedy." "It's like, you think it's funny and some people don't." The controversy erupted over Gillis's joke about women working out at the gym.
Defense
'I can't criticize anybody for swinging and missing'
When asked if he found Gillis's joke funny, Che said, "I was at cue cards actually, thinking about what I was gonna say that was gonna make people upset. I didn't even see it until the next day."
He acknowledged, "I can't criticize anybody for swinging and missing because I've definitely swung and missed too."
"I try to keep that heat off of me."
Controversy
Gillis's joke and subsequent backlash from celebrities
Gillis said in his SNL monologue, "I didn't know women just dress like who*es now."
The comment drew criticism from several celebrities, including Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan Levy and former SNL cast member Ego Nwodim.
They both called out Gillis for his misogynistic remarks in separate social media posts.