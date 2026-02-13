Michelle Yeoh reacts to 'Wicked' sequel's Oscar snub

Unlike the first Wicked film—which scored 10 Oscar nods and won for Costume and Production Design—the sequel was completely shut out. Even Cynthia Erivo was left off the Best Actress lists this time, and Ariana Grande was left off the Best Supporting Actress lists. Yeoh felt the movie deserved recognition for its costumes, direction, cinematography, and more elaborate set design than part one.

Why did 'Wicked' get no love from the Oscars?

Some Academy voters admitted they were put off by Grande and Erivo's press tour moments—think memes like "holding space" and lots of talk about auras.

One voter said it "sucked the air out of any red carpet they were on — and no one wanted to go through that again."

Still, Yeoh stands by her view that Wicked: For Good should have gotten more love from the Oscars.