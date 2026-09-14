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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Mirzapur: The Movie' remains stable; earns ₹270cr worldwide
'Mirzapur: The Movie' remains stable; earns ₹270cr worldwide
'Mirzapur: The Movie' box office collection

'Mirzapur: The Movie' remains stable; earns ₹270cr worldwide

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 14, 2026
10:43 am
What's the story

The crime drama Mirzapur: The Movie, starring Pankaj Tripathi, has successfully maintained its momentum at the box office during its second weekend. On Sunday (September 13), the film raked in ₹13.25 crore, bringing its total India net collection to a whopping ₹184.7 crore! This impressive figure was achieved from 7,225 shows across the country with an overall occupancy of 38%.

Weekend performance

'Mirzapur: The Movie' in numbers

Despite a minor dip in earnings on its second Sunday, Mirzapur: The Movie remained close to Saturday's business.

The film had collected ₹13.5 crore from 7,183 shows with an overall occupancy of 37% on Day 9.

It had earned ₹9.5 crore on its second Friday (Day 8) from 6,763 shows with an overall occupancy of 29%.

Box office success

Film crosses ₹220 crore mark in domestic gross collections

The film has now crossed the ₹220 crore mark in domestic gross collections. In its first week, Mirzapur: The Movie had earned a whopping ₹148.45 crore in India net collections!

With its second weekend earnings, the total India gross collection of the film stands at an impressive ₹220.04 crore. The actioner's worldwide gross collection has now reached ₹266.04 crore!

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Plot details

What happens in 'Mirzapur: The Movie'

The film is an interquel to the popular Mirzapur franchise, taking place between Season 1's Episodes 6 and 7.

The story follows the power struggle for control over Mirzapur, with Tripathi reprising his role as Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya.

He faces unresolved rivalries and old blood debts from a new enemy, Babban Babua, a ruthless businessman from Jaisalmer played by Ravi Kishan.

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Cast expansion

Meet the cast of the film

The film features a mix of old and new characters. Along with Tripathi, the film stars Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi.

New faces include Mohit Malik as Birju Lohar, Sonal Chauhan as Mumtaz Bibi, and Sushant Singh as Bhairav Singh Karnawat.

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