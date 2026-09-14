'Mirzapur: The Movie' remains stable; earns ₹270cr worldwide
What's the story
The crime drama Mirzapur: The Movie, starring Pankaj Tripathi, has successfully maintained its momentum at the box office during its second weekend. On Sunday (September 13), the film raked in ₹13.25 crore, bringing its total India net collection to a whopping ₹184.7 crore! This impressive figure was achieved from 7,225 shows across the country with an overall occupancy of 38%.
Weekend performance
'Mirzapur: The Movie' in numbers
Despite a minor dip in earnings on its second Sunday, Mirzapur: The Movie remained close to Saturday's business.
The film had collected ₹13.5 crore from 7,183 shows with an overall occupancy of 37% on Day 9.
It had earned ₹9.5 crore on its second Friday (Day 8) from 6,763 shows with an overall occupancy of 29%.
Box office success
Film crosses ₹220 crore mark in domestic gross collections
The film has now crossed the ₹220 crore mark in domestic gross collections. In its first week, Mirzapur: The Movie had earned a whopping ₹148.45 crore in India net collections!
With its second weekend earnings, the total India gross collection of the film stands at an impressive ₹220.04 crore. The actioner's worldwide gross collection has now reached ₹266.04 crore!
Plot details
What happens in 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
The film is an interquel to the popular Mirzapur franchise, taking place between Season 1's Episodes 6 and 7.
The story follows the power struggle for control over Mirzapur, with Tripathi reprising his role as Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya.
He faces unresolved rivalries and old blood debts from a new enemy, Babban Babua, a ruthless businessman from Jaisalmer played by Ravi Kishan.
Cast expansion