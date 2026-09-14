'Mirzapur: The Movie' remains stable; earns ₹270cr worldwide

Despite a minor dip in earnings on its second Sunday, Mirzapur: The Movie remained close to Saturday's business.

The film had collected ₹13.5 crore from 7,183 shows with an overall occupancy of 37% on Day 9.

It had earned ₹9.5 crore on its second Friday (Day 8) from 6,763 shows with an overall occupancy of 29%.