Will Prajakta Koli's 'Mismatched' get a final film?
What's the story
Prajakta Koli, who made her acting debut with the web series Mismatched, is hoping for a film adaptation of the show after its fourth and final season. The series recently wrapped up production for its last season, which will premiere later this year. "Every time on shoot, me and Rohit (Sharaf, co-star) would discuss that it doesn't deserve to end," she told Hindustan Times.
Emotional farewell
Koli would cry on the last day of shoot
Koli has played the character of Dimple for seven years and admitted that every season, she would cry on the last day of shooting.
"This time, through the shoot, me and Rohit would look at each other from across the room and dread the day it would be our last," she said.
"Yes, you never know, we may come back as a movie," noted an optimistic Koli.
Career highlights
On her busy year
Koli has had a busy year with the success of her book and web series Operation Safed Sagar, along with the final season of Mismatched.
"The first half of the year, there was so much writing and development that I was working on, but I could see a storm coming," she said about her hectic schedule.
Despite the madness, Koli is overwhelmed with joy as she lives her dream life.