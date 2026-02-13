'Miss Universe' owner's bank accounts frozen in Mexico
Raul Rocha Cantu, who owns half of the Miss Universe pageant, just had his bank accounts frozen by Mexico's Financial Intelligence Unit.
Authorities have been investigating him since November 2024 for alleged organized-crime activity including drug and arms trafficking and fuel theft.
Rocha Cantu also co-owned Casino Royale in Monterrey, where a 2011 arson attack killed 52 people—a tragedy in which gunmen set the fire.
Last November, a judge issued 13 arrest warrants tied to this case, but Rocha Cantu's was suspended in December, which halts authorities from taking action against Rocha Cantu that could cause irreparable harm to his rights while the case is resolved.
Meanwhile, his Thai co-owner Jakkaphong "Anne" Jakrajutatip has her own legal troubles after missing a fraud hearing late last year.