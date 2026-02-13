'Miss Universe' owner's bank accounts frozen in Mexico

Rocha Cantu also co-owned Casino Royale

Rocha Cantu also co-owned Casino Royale in Monterrey, where a 2011 arson attack killed 52 people—a tragedy in which gunmen set the fire.

Last November, a judge issued 13 arrest warrants tied to this case, but Rocha Cantu's was suspended in December, which halts authorities from taking action against Rocha Cantu that could cause irreparable harm to his rights while the case is resolved.

Meanwhile, his Thai co-owner Jakkaphong "Anne" Jakrajutatip has her own legal troubles after missing a fraud hearing late last year.