Michael Jackson accusers seek $400M in sexual abuse lawsuit

Wade Robson and James Safechuck, the two men who accused late pop icon Michael Jackson of sexual assault, are reportedly seeking a staggering $400 million in damages. The demand was revealed in court documents filed on September 15, reported US Weekly. The legal proceedings involve Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, who has expressed her disapproval of the estate covering all legal fees related to the case.

Legal implications 'Profoundly destabilizing consequences for the estate' The executors of Jackson's estate, John Branca and John McClain, have warned that not covering all legal fees could have "profoundly destabilizing consequences for the estate." They stated that if the estate doesn't pay these fees, it may not be able to continue fighting Robson and Safechuck's lawsuits. The documents noted, "The Estate would likely have to default... where numerous depositions, discovery matters, and other matters are scheduled to take place over the next several months."

Estate's stance Estate continues to deny all allegations The estate of the King of Pop has consistently denied the sexual assault allegations made by Robson and Safechuck. A representative for the estate reiterated to Page Six on Wednesday (US time), "The lawsuit has no merit and Michael is innocent." The amount being sought from Jackson's companies, MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc., was previously undisclosed.