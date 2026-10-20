What led to model Sahara Ray's death at 34?
What's the story
Australian model Sahara Ray reportedly died due to a fentanyl overdose. The 34-year-old was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after the overdose on October 16 (last Friday) and put on life support. However, her family decided to take her off life support by October 18 (Sunday), reported Daily Mail. It is not known whether the overdose was accidental or intentional.
Family statement
'Sahara was an incredibly passionate young woman'
Ray's mother, Gretchen Bach, told Daily Mail, "Sahara was an incredibly passionate and kind young woman who loved her family, fashion, her daughter Snow, and surfing."
The statement added that they were feeling the love from her friends and fans worldwide.
The official cause of death has not been released yet.
Professional journey
Who was Sahara Ray?
Ray was a successful model and swimwear designer with a huge following on Instagram. She also started her own swimwear brand, Sahara Ray Swim.
Apart from her modeling career, she was the daughter of legendary Australian surfer Tony Ray and spent much of her childhood traveling between Australia, California, and Hawaii.
She was romantically linked to pop star Justin Bieber in 2016.
Health issues
She had opened up about her illness in 2024
In April 2024, Ray opened up about her battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disease that left her partially paralyzed and briefly wheelchair-bound after a car accident.
"Right now I'm paralyzed from the tops of my upper thighs all the way down to my feet. I can't walk at all," she said in a TikTok video shortly after the crash.
Final moments
Last public appearance and birth of daughter
Ray's last public appearance was at the Ashton Michael RTW + 10-Year Anniversary Show: "Punk Tsugi" in Los Angeles in November 2023. She was seated between her then-boyfriend Mod Sun and SIIICKBRAIN at the show.
The news of her untimely demise came months after she welcomed her daughter, Snow, in January. She had shared the news on Instagram, posting images of her child multiple times online since then.