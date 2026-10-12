Why Zeeshan Ayyub was initially 'reluctant' to do 'Real Kashmir...'
What's the story
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, the lead actor of Real Kashmir Football Club, recently spoke about the show's International Emmy nomination. The SonyLIV series has been nominated in the Drama Series category at the prestigious awards. In an exclusive interview with Zoom, Ayyub admitted he was initially hesitant to join the project but later changed his mind after reading the script.
Actor's perspective
Why he was hesitant to join the show
Ayyub confessed, "So the first instinct was when I got to know that someone is making a show on Kashmir, though I did not know about this football club honestly before I was approached for the show, I was reluctant to get on board."
"I was sure that there will be something that I don't agree with and all those things."
However, after meeting director Mahesh Mathai and producer Kilian Kerwin, his doubts were cleared.
Director's assurance
The team's approach toward sensitive subject
Ayyub further revealed that Mathai and Kerwin were very open to his concerns.
"They told me clearly that we are looking at Kashmir from a very different lens. It's not the usual representation of Kashmir and the Kashmiri people. And that got me intrigued."
"Then I read, and it's a completely different perspective."
Actor's response
His reaction to International Emmy nomination
Ayyub was understandably excited when he heard about the show's international recognition.
"Obviously, it was really exciting news, and it suddenly happened. It's not like that I wasn't shocked or anything," he said.
"We did not get the kind of audience that we would have liked for the show in India. And it was released for whatever reason."
The show also stars Manav Kaul in the lead role.