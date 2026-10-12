Why Zeeshan Ayyub was initially 'reluctant' to do 'Real Kashmir...'

Ayyub confessed, "So the first instinct was when I got to know that someone is making a show on Kashmir, though I did not know about this football club honestly before I was approached for the show, I was reluctant to get on board."

"I was sure that there will be something that I don't agree with and all those things."

However, after meeting director Mahesh Mathai and producer Kilian Kerwin, his doubts were cleared.