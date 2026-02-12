MS Dhoni defamation case: Madras HC asks cricketer to deposit
MS Dhoni has been asked by the Madras High Court to deposit ₹10 lakh by March 12, 2026, tied to his long-running defamation suit over being linked to the 2013 IPL betting scandal.
Dhoni filed the defamation suit earlier (the source does not state the filing year) against ex-IPS officer G Sampath Kumar and several media outlets for making those allegations.
Case has seen many twists and turns
The court wants the money to cover transcribing and translating three CDs submitted as evidence—Dhoni claims these are corrupted.
Translating everything is expected to take a few months, with a hearing set for March 12, 2026.
This case has seen plenty of twists: from security concerns during Dhoni's testimony. The legal battle is still ongoing.