Mumbai Police arrest 5th suspect in Shetty's house attack
Mumbai Police have caught a fifth suspect, Asaram Fasle (aka Babu), for supplying the gun used in the shooting outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house on February 1.
The attack was linked to associates of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and happened right outside Shetty's Juhu bungalow.
All 5 will be presented in court for remand
Before Fasle, four others were arrested — including Aditya Gayaki and Samarth Pomaji.
Four rounds were fired from a scooter after Lonkar threatened Shetty online, saying the attack was 'just the trailer' and warning that the next bullet would hit his chest directly.
All five will be presented in court for remand. Police say they bought the scooter for ₹30,000 and followed Lonkar's instructions but didn't know who actually fired the shots.
Lonkar had reportedly targeted other celebrities too, but fear kept them from filing complaints.