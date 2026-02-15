'Myth': Shiva on Allu Arjun's rumored 42 rules
Actor Shiva Hariharan just called out the viral rumors about Allu Arjun having a wild list of 42 dos and don'ts before meetings.
He posted, "Been getting a lot of fan msgs about those 42 rules rumors - total myth!" and described Arjun as "one of the coolest & kindest actors" he's worked with.
Podcast claim went viral, led to massive outrage
It all started when brand strategist Kaveri Baruah said on a podcast that Arjun's team gave her a list of strict rules—like not looking him in the eye or even shaking his hand.
Social media ran with it, leading to so much backlash that Baruah deleted her Instagram and LinkedIn.
Arjun's team called it 'completely baseless'
Arjun's team quickly denied everything, calling the claims "completely baseless and untrue."
They also said their legal team is taking action against whoever spread these rumors.
Meanwhile, on work front, Arjun is busy with Atlee film
While all this was happening online, Arjun is currently preparing for a large-scale pan-India film directed by Atlee, tentatively titled AA22xA6.
The film is reported to star Deepika Padukone.