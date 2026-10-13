'Nach Baliye' set to return to television?
What's the story
The popular celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye is reportedly gearing up for a comeback. According to Variety India, the production team is working on reviving the much-loved series, although specifics about its format, contestants, judges, and premiere date are yet to be revealed. The last season aired in 2019.
Details
'More information about the format, contestants...'
A source told the outlet, "Details are still being worked out."
"More information about the format, contestants, and other aspects of the show will become clearer in due course."
The first season of Nach Baliye premiered in 2005 and has since become a popular platform for celebrity couples to showcase their dancing skills.
Show's legacy
Past winners and judges of the show
The first season of Nach Baliye was won by Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar.
The second season saw Hussain Kuwajerwala and Tina Kuwajerwala take home the trophy, while Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh were crowned champions in the third installment.
The show has had several notable judges over the years, including the late Saroj Khan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, among others.
The original production house for Nach Baliye, Sol Productions, is heading the revival.