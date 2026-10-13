'Nach Baliye' set to return to television?

The first season of Nach Baliye was won by Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

The second season saw Hussain Kuwajerwala and Tina Kuwajerwala take home the trophy, while Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh were crowned champions in the third installment.

The show has had several notable judges over the years, including the late Saroj Khan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, among others.

The original production house for Nach Baliye, Sol Productions, is heading the revival.