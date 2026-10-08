Nana Patekar's family, net worth, lifestyle
What's the story
One of Indian cinema's prominent actors Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday at 5:20am due to a massive cardiac arrest at his Goa residence. The 75-year-old was declared dead at Manipal Hospital in Dona Paula, Goa, after attempting continuous CPR for 45 minutes. He is survived by his son Malhar Patekar. The veteran actor, despite being an A-lister, lived a simple life. Here's a look at it.
Financials
Patekar's estimated net worth and remuneration for films
Patekar, who was last seen in Sankalp, had an estimated net worth of ₹80 crore, as per GQ and The Financial Express.
His remuneration for films ranged from ₹2-3 crore depending on the role.
Despite his wealth and fame, he and his family largely stayed away from the limelight.
Family details
His marital life and children
Patekar married Neelkanti Patekar in 1978, but they later separated. The couple had two sons, one of whom died in infancy, while the other is Malhar, reported Times Now.
The Padma Shri actor rarely spoke about his family in interviews and kept his personal life separate from his professional one.
He had moved away from Mumbai in recent years to live a quieter life.
Assets
Properties owned by the late actor
Patekar lived in a one-bedroom apartment in Andheri, Mumbai, which was bought for ₹1.1L but is now worth nearly ₹3cr.
He also owned a 27-acre farmhouse in Khadakwasla near Pune with seven rooms, simple wooden interiors, and terracotta flooring.
The actor often spent time growing wheat and paddy on his farm; the proceeds went to farmers and workers.
He also owned a house on Law College Road, Pune, a home in Goa, and a property in Murud, Mumbai.
Filmography
Looking at his prolific career in films
Patekar, born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, had a prolific career in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. His first film Gaman was released in 1978.
He starred in several Marathi films such as Sinhasan (1979), Bhalu (1980), Raghu Maina (1982), Savitri (1983), Gad Jejuri Jejuri (1985), Maaficha Sakshidar (1986), and Deool (2011).
His popular Hindi films include Ankush (1986), Salaam Bombay! (1988), Parinda (1989), and Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991).