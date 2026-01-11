'Nari Nari Naduma Murari': Sharwanand's love triangle gets messy (and funny) Entertainment Jan 11, 2026

The trailer for the new Telugu film Nari Nari Naduma Murari just dropped, giving us a peek at Sharwanand juggling two romances—one with his coworker, and another with his college ex who suddenly reappears.

With Ram Abbaraju directing, expect plenty of laughs and awkward moments as things spiral out of control.

The movie hits theaters January 14, 2026, and will stream later on Amazon Prime Video.