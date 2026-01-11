Next Article
'Nari Nari Naduma Murari': Sharwanand's love triangle gets messy (and funny)
Entertainment
The trailer for the new Telugu film Nari Nari Naduma Murari just dropped, giving us a peek at Sharwanand juggling two romances—one with his coworker, and another with his college ex who suddenly reappears.
With Ram Abbaraju directing, expect plenty of laughs and awkward moments as things spiral out of control.
The movie hits theaters January 14, 2026, and will stream later on Amazon Prime Video.
Cast & creative team
Alongside Sharwanand, Samyuktha Menon and Sakshi Vaidya play the leading ladies.
The story comes from Bhanu Bogavarapu with writing by Nandu Savirigana.
Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Adventures International Pvt Ltd, this one looks like a fun watch for anyone who enjoys romantic chaos with a side of comedy.