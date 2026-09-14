Blank checks, 200 scripts: How Nawazuddin's life changed after 'Wasseypur'

The actor revealed, "Blank checks were lying on my table. People would say, 'Here's the script, and here's a blank check. Write whatever amount you want.'"

However, Siddiqui was not swayed.

He revealed that he turned down all the scripts he received because he didn't find them interesting enough.

"I didn't pick up a single one of those scripts because I didn't like any of them. I decided I would wait for the right one," he said.