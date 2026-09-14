Blank checks, 200 scripts: How Nawazuddin's life changed after 'Wasseypur'
What's the story
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the acclaimed Bollywood actor, recently revealed that he received around 200 scripts after the mammoth success of Gangs of Wasseypur 2. In an interview with NDTV, he shared that producers were so eager to work with him that they even offered blank checks for him to fill in his desired remuneration. This marked a significant turning point in his career.
Script selection
Why Siddiqui turned down the offers
The actor revealed, "Blank checks were lying on my table. People would say, 'Here's the script, and here's a blank check. Write whatever amount you want.'"
However, Siddiqui was not swayed.
He revealed that he turned down all the scripts he received because he didn't find them interesting enough.
"I didn't pick up a single one of those scripts because I didn't like any of them. I decided I would wait for the right one," he said.
Career progression
'I was already used to waiting for work'
Siddiqui, who has been in the industry for years, was used to waiting for work.
He said he was willing to wait a little longer instead of hastily signing a film.
"I was already used to waiting for work for years, so I thought I could wait another two or three years rather than sign something in haste," he said.
"By God's grace, I didn't have to wait too long because I soon started getting some really good films."