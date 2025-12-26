Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Christmas is all about family vibes
Nayanthara just dropped some adorable Christmas snaps on Instagram, giving fans a peek into her festive day with husband Vignesh Shivan and their twins, Uyir and Ulag.
The family posed in front of a decorated Christmas tree, all matching in coordinated outfits—and the internet loved every bit of it.
Fans can't get enough
The post received a lot of attention, with fans calling the twins "cute kutties" and the family "goals." Even celebs like Keerthy Suresh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined in on the love.
Nayanthara's warm caption—"May your day be filled with love, warmth and little moments that make your heart smile"—just added to the feel-good vibes.
A quick rewind: Their journey so far
Nayanthara and Shivan tied the knot in 2022 at a star-studded wedding. Later that year, they welcomed their twins via surrogacy—naming them Uyir (life) and Ulag (world).
Since then, they've been sharing sweet glimpses of their growing family online.