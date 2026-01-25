'Dissent is patriotic': See Nayanthara's intense 1st look from 'Patriot'

The first look poster of actor Nayanthara from the upcoming film Patriot was unveiled on Sunday (January 25). In the newly released poster, she looks intense and emotional, setting a complex tone for her character. The poster includes the statement "Dissent is patriotic," hinting at the film's focus on contemporary socio-political subjects.

Teaser insights 'Patriot' teaser hints at layered storyline with political undertones The unveiling of Nayanthara's look comes after the release of the Patriot teaser on October 2 last year. The film is directed by Mahesh Narayanan, known for his work in Malayalam cinema. It features an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Revathy. This gathering of prominent actors has heightened expectations for the film.

Character focus Mohanlal and Mammootty's characters at center of 'Patriot' In the teaser, Mohanlal appears as an army general, while Mammootty plays Dr. Daniel James. The plot seems to revolve around these two characters as they join forces to dismantle an illicit operation. The teaser also introduces a mysterious element called "Periscope" and references a student laptop scheme, suggesting a political storyline.

