Where to watch Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' after theatrical run
What's the story
Yami Gautam Dhar's recent horror-comedy film, Nayyi Navelli, released on Friday, will stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. The makers confirmed the news, although an official streaming date has yet to be announced. The movie explores a unique story where Gautam Dhar's character, a new bride, is suspected of being a witch by her new family.
Release window
When will 'Nayyi Navelli' stream on Amazon Prime Video?
Indian films usually take four to eight weeks to reach OTT platforms after their theatrical release.
Hindi films generally have an eight-week window due to agreements between producers and major multiplex chains, although some movies may arrive on streaming sooner.
Based on this timeline, Nayyi Navelli could be available online between November 13 and December 11, 2026.
However, the final date will depend on the film's distribution agreement and an official announcement from the makers.
Film synopsis
What is the story?
In Nayyi Navelli, Gautam Dhar plays Mohini, a successful corporate executive who marries Raja Awasthi (Addinath M. Kothare) and moves to Meerut with his eccentric family.
The plot thickens when Raja's brother Bantu (Anurag Thakur) starts suspecting that Mohini is a daayan or witch.
This leads to a series of strange arguments and accusations within the household, creating chaos and confusion.
Social commentary
Film's themes and mythological aspects
As the story progresses, Mohini's true identity is slowly revealed.
The film also challenges traditional expectations of women and their invisible labor within families.
The second half of Nayyi Navelli reportedly delves into a mythological conflict involving an ancient evil, turning it into a larger battle between good and evil.
The film is directed by Balaji Mohan and also stars Sunita Rajwar and Sonal Jha.