Where to watch Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' after theatrical run

Indian films usually take four to eight weeks to reach OTT platforms after their theatrical release.

Hindi films generally have an eight-week window due to agreements between producers and major multiplex chains, although some movies may arrive on streaming sooner.

Based on this timeline, Nayyi Navelli could be available online between November 13 and December 11, 2026.

However, the final date will depend on the film's distribution agreement and an official announcement from the makers.