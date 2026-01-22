Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' is now streaming on Netflix Entertainment Jan 22, 2026

Homebound, the much-talked-about Hindi drama by Neeraj Ghaywan, has landed on Netflix after making waves at Cannes 2025 and receiving a standing ovation at TIFF.

The film follows two childhood friends, played by Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, chasing their dream of becoming police officers while dealing with caste and religious bias during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Janhvi Kapoor also stars, and Martin Scorsese is on board as executive producer.