Neeti Mohan's father dies; singer shares heartfelt tribute
What's the story
Acclaimed playback singer Neeti Mohan recently announced the demise of her father, Brij Mohan Sharma. He passed away on October 15. Taking to Instagram, she shared a heartfelt tribute, describing him as "A loving husband and a father, a guiding light, and the pillar of our family." "His wisdom, kindness, values, and unconditional love will forever remain in our hearts."
Emotional message
'He has gone to his heavenly abode'
In her post, Mohan wrote, "With profound grief and a heavy heart, we regret to share the sad demise of our beloved father, Mr Brij Mohan Sharma who left for his heavenly abode on 15.10.2026."
"Though he is no longer with us, his blessings, teachings, and beautiful memories will continue to guide us throughout our lives."
Family tribute
'His absence has left void that can never be filled'
Mohan further wrote, "His absence has left a void that can never be filled, but his love will live on in our hearts forever."
She concluded the post by wishing for her father's soul to rest in eternal peace and expressing how much they will miss him.
The singer also shared a photo of her father with the post.
Celebrity tributes
Condolences poured in from fellow celebrities
Several celebrities expressed their condolences in the comments section of Mohan's post.
Neha Dhupia wrote, "Neeti my love n strength to you and the entire family."
Singer Palak Muchhal said, "I'm so deeply sorry to hear about uncle... May all the beautiful memories and the love he has left behind give you strength through this difficult time."
Family background
Mohan sisters often credited their father for their success
Mohan's father, Sharma, was a government officer and writer. He was the guiding force of his four daughters, Mohan, Shakti, Mukti, and Kriti.
The sisters have often credited him for their successful careers in the entertainment industry.
While Mohan is known for her playback singing in Bollywood films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Gunday, her sisters are established dancers and actors.