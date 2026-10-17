Actor Neha Sharma warns against AI misuse, threatens legal action
What's the story
Actor Neha Sharma has issued a stern warning against the unauthorized use of her likeness in AI-generated videos and images. On Saturday, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to say, "Anyone using my face or likeness to create AI-generated videos or images without my consent is hereby warned to STOP IMMEDIATELY." "Take down all such content already posted and refrain from creating, editing, or circulating any further AI-generated videos or images using my identity."
Warning issued
'I DO NOT CONSENT...': Sharma's post
Sharma's post added, "Using my face in this manner to misrepresent me or malign my reputation is completely unacceptable."
"I DO NOT CONSENT TO THE UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MY FACE OR LIKENESS."
"Consider this a formal warning: I WILL TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST EVERY INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE FOR CREATING, POSTING, OR CIRCULATING SUCH CONTENT."
Twitter Post
See the post here
Anyone using my face or likeness to create AI-generated videos or images without my consent is hereby warned to STOP IMMEDIATELY.— Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) October 17, 2026
Take down all such content already
posted and refrain from creating,editing, or circulating any further AI-generated videos or images using my…
Accountability
'Hiding behind a fake account or the use of AI...'
Sharma also said, "No one should assume that hiding behind a fake account or the use of AI will protect them from accountability."
She concluded her post with a direct message: "TAKE IT DOWN NOW. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sharma is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Punjabi film Sanjog.
The movie, directed by Harish Gargi and co-starring Jassie Gill and Happy Raikoti, will be released worldwide on November 27.