'The Revolutionaries's Neil Bhoopalam wishes to work with Rajkumar Hirani

Bhoopalam shared his admiration for Hirani's unique storytelling style.

He said, "I have noticed that Mr. Rajkumar Hirani's films are family entertainers, and when you watch them, you learn many things."

"Either the scene has something, or holistically, humor is an integral part of his narrative."

However, he added, "With regard to the directors I would like to work with, I would like to work with all the directors that I have already worked with."