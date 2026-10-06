'The Revolutionaries's Neil Bhoopalam wishes to work with Rajkumar Hirani
What's the story
Neil Bhoopalam, known for his diverse roles in movies, TV, and web shows, is currently receiving attention for his performance as Lala Hardayal in The Revolutionaries. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, he expressed a desire to work with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani at least once in his career. "The one director that I wish to work with in my lifetime is Mr. Rajkumar Hirani," Bhoopalam said.
Director's approach
'Humor is an integral part of his narrative'
Bhoopalam shared his admiration for Hirani's unique storytelling style.
He said, "I have noticed that Mr. Rajkumar Hirani's films are family entertainers, and when you watch them, you learn many things."
"Either the scene has something, or holistically, humor is an integral part of his narrative."
However, he added, "With regard to the directors I would like to work with, I would like to work with all the directors that I have already worked with."
Career shift
'Yes, most of my work has been A-certificate...'
Bhoopalam, whose work has largely been aimed at adult audiences, also expressed interest in taking on projects that cater to a wider family audience.
He said, "Yes, most of my work has been A-certificate work. Doing a UA or U-certificate project would be a good shift for me."
Meanwhile, Bhoopalam has also featured in projects like NH10 and Masaba Masaba.