Netflix confirms 'Bridgerton' Season 5—details inside
Entertainment
Bridgerton fans, good news: the show's makers have confirmed Season 5 is in the works and aiming for a Spring 2027 release.
While everyone's waiting for Part 2 of Season 4 (dropping February 26), the latest episodes have already introduced a fresh romance between Benedict and newcomer Sophie Baek, alongside ongoing stories with the rest of the Bridgerton crew.
What's new in Season 4?
Season 4 brings a Cinderella-style twist as Sophie (played by Yerin Ha) sneaks into a ball and catches Benedict's eye.
You'll also see Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) back as new parents, plus more from Kate and Anthony as their family grows.
And if you're ready to binge, Part 1 of this season is streaming now!