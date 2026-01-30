Netflix confirms 'Bridgerton' Season 5—details inside

What's new in Season 4?

Season 4 brings a Cinderella-style twist as Sophie (played by Yerin Ha) sneaks into a ball and catches Benedict's eye.

You'll also see Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) back as new parents, plus more from Kate and Anthony as their family grows.

And if you're ready to binge, Part 1 of this season is streaming now!