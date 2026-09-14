'Ramayana': Ranbir-Sai's motion poster reflects Ram-Sita's divine love
What's the story
On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday, the makers of Ramayana: Part 1 have unveiled a new motion poster for the film. The poster features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita in a serene moment by a river. The tranquil setting emphasizes their intimate, pure bond during their vanvaas.
Poster details
Ram and Sita share a tender moment in the poster
The motion poster, shared on YouTube, Instagram, and X, features a lush forest with a clear river.
Ram and Sita are seen sitting on a moss-covered rock by the water. In traditional attire, Ram is seen placing a pink flower in Sita's hair as she smiles.
The title of the film appears in ornate golden lettering with the tagline "Our Truth. Our History."
Twitter Post
Here's the motion poster
Celebrating the timeless bond of Siya Ram. 🕉️ pic.twitter.com/4LfRKV5RNe— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) September 14, 2026
Production details
Film's massive budget, VFX, and music
The scale of Ramayana has been a major talking point even before its release.
The film is reportedly being made on a budget of around ₹4,000 crore, with Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman composing the music.
DNEG and Prime Focus are also among the teams working on its visual effects.
The motion poster marks another step in the promotional campaign for Ramayana: Part 1.
Release details
More about 'Ramayana'
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being planned as a two-part film. The first part will be released in India on November 8, 2026, followed by the second part in October 2027.
The film features an ensemble cast including Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Yash as Ravan, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.