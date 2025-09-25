NewsBytes recommends: 'The Game' on Netflix--thrilling, relevant, and well-acted Entertainment Sep 25, 2025

Netflix recently unveiled the trailer for The Game, its new Tamil series starring Shraddha Srinath (making her OTT debut) and Santhosh Prathap.

Set in a suspenseful gaming world, the story follows game designers at Moon Bolt as things get messy when Srinath's character faces nonstop online trolling after achieving more in her field.