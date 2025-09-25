Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: 'The Game' on Netflix--thrilling, relevant, and well-acted
Entertainment
Netflix recently unveiled the trailer for The Game, its new Tamil series starring Shraddha Srinath (making her OTT debut) and Santhosh Prathap.
Set in a suspenseful gaming world, the story follows game designers at Moon Bolt as things get messy when Srinath's character faces nonstop online trolling after achieving more in her field.
Series arrives on Netflix October 2
Landing on Netflix October 2, 2025, The Game digs into how digital drama can spill over into real life—think trust issues and the fragility of relationships in today's hyper-connected world.
With a cast including Santhosh Prathap, Chandini, Syama Harini, Bala Hasan, Subash Selvam, Viviya Santh, Dheeraj, and Hema, the show blurs the line between what's virtual and what's real.