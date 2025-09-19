Next Article
NewsBytes Recommends: 'The Trial' S02--Kajol's legal drama is back
Entertainment
The Trial is back with its second season, now streaming on JioHotstar as of September 19. Kajol returns as Noyonika Sengupta, and this time the show dives even deeper into her complicated world.
Based on the American series The Good Wife, this Indian adaptation keeps things fresh for fans of legal dramas.
Noyonika's battles get messier in the new season
Noyonika isn't just fighting cases—her daughter gets caught in a scandal, pulling her into even messier battles with her husband Rajiv's old enemies.
The story really leans into how she juggles being both a sharp lawyer and a caring mom, raising the stakes from last season's drama around Rajiv's arrest.
If you're into intense courtroom moments mixed with real-life struggles, this season is worth checking out.