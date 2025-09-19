NewsBytes Recommends: 'The Trial' S02--Kajol's legal drama is back

Noyonika's battles get messier in the new season

Noyonika isn't just fighting cases—her daughter gets caught in a scandal, pulling her into even messier battles with her husband Rajiv's old enemies.

The story really leans into how she juggles being both a sharp lawyer and a caring mom, raising the stakes from last season's drama around Rajiv's arrest.

If you're into intense courtroom moments mixed with real-life struggles, this season is worth checking out.