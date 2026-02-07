Nicki Minaj says she doesn't think we landed on moon
Entertainment
Nicki Minaj stirred up some debate on the Katie Miller podcast when she was asked about conspiracy theories like the moon landings and presidential elections.
Her response? "No... No, I don't think we landed on the Moon," she said, standing by her disbelief even when pressed.
How did this all start?
This conversation came up as part of a broader chat about conspiracy theories and politics.
Miller, who's married to White House advisor Stephen Miller, brought it up while asking Minaj about conspiracy theories.
Public responses
Various public figures have weighed in on the debate.
Even Elon Musk got asked about it—he said he believes it really happened.