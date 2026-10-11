Nicolas Cage confirms role in 'True Detective' Season 5

Cage's confirmation of his involvement in True Detective Season 5 came as a surprise to many.

He said, "You can only do so many movies...and necessity is the mother of invention."

"What do I mean by necessity? Feed the family; don't do too many movies back to back to back. So I think...I'm probably gonna do another season of television. I think I might do a season of True Detective."

"That's okay that I'm the first to announce that, right?"