Nicolas Cage confirms role in 'True Detective' Season 5
What's the story
Nicolas Cage has confirmed his participation in the fifth season of True Detective. The announcement was made during his Spotlight panel at the New York Comic Con on Saturday. This revelation comes after months of speculation about Cage's involvement, with rumors suggesting that the upcoming season will be set in Jamaica Bay, New York City.
Surprise revelation
Cage opens up about his involvement in 'True Detective'
Cage's confirmation of his involvement in True Detective Season 5 came as a surprise to many.
He said, "You can only do so many movies...and necessity is the mother of invention."
"What do I mean by necessity? Feed the family; don't do too many movies back to back to back. So I think...I'm probably gonna do another season of television. I think I might do a season of True Detective."
"That's okay that I'm the first to announce that, right?"
Casting details
Cage's previous comments on 'True Detective'
Cage had previously expressed uncertainty about his involvement in True Detective Season 5.
In an interview with Variety in May, he said, "I think they're working on the material, but I haven't heard about it in quite some time."
"I'm not signed on to anything; we're just talking. I like Issa Lopez (showrunner) a lot and would be thrilled to work with her, but nothing is concrete."
Co-star's opinion
Matthew McConaughey's thoughts on Cage joining 'True Detective'
Matthew McConaughey, who starred in the first season of True Detective, also weighed in on speculation about Cage's casting last September.
He said he would "like to see him in that world" and would be open to returning to the show if given the opportunity.
"We nailed that first season," he told Variety. "But if it's a script like that first one, with that fire and originality, I'd do it."