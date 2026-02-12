Nicole Kidman's 'Scarpetta' gets premiere date on Prime Video
Crime thriller fans, mark your calendars—Scarpetta lands on Prime Video March 11, 2026.
Inspired by Patricia Cornwell's bestselling novels, all eight episodes will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Plot of the series
Nicole Kidman stars as Dr. Kay Scarpetta, a forensic pathologist who returns to her hometown to investigate a grisly murder and confront a career-making case from years earlier.
Expect a deep dive into modern forensics and the mental toll of chasing tough cases.
Cast and crew details
Jamie Lee Curtis plays Scarpetta's sister Dorothy, joined by Bobby Cannavale and Simon Baker.
The series was developed by Liz Sarnoff (who co-wrote it with Cornwell), with David Gordon Green directing the pilot.
Production wrap date not specified in the source.