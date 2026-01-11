'Nikita Roy' hits JioCinema this week
"Nikita Roy," a Hindi psychological thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha, starts streaming on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) from January 12, 2026.
Directed by Kussh S Sinha in his debut, the film first released in theaters last July and follows Nikita, a rationalist author digging into her brother's mysterious death in London.
What's the story?
Teaming up with her ex-boyfriend Jolly (Suhail Nayyar), Nikita refuses to believe the police's suicide verdict and investigates deeper.
Her search leads to godman Amar Dev (Paresh Rawal) and his Tru Faith Foundation, where she faces both shady spiritual practices and some truly bizarre events that test her logical beliefs.
Reviews & ratings
Critics are split—some liked Sonakshi's performance and the moody London setting, while others found the plot twists forced and pacing off.
The film struggled at the box office.