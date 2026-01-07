Panorama Studios-Nivin Pauly sign ambitious multi-film ₹100cr deal

In a significant move that underscores the potential of cross-industry collaborations, Panorama Studios has signed a multi-film deal with celebrated Malayalam actor and producer Nivin Pauly. The deal, reportedly worth ₹100 crore, will see the production of several Malayalam films across genres. This partnership is one of the most ambitious in recent times and aims to cater to audiences not just in Kerala but also across India and overseas.

Creative collaboration Deal marks a creative partnership between the studio and Pauly The historic deal brings together Panorama Studios's Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak with Pauly, who will also co-produce the films. All the films under this slate will be jointly produced by Pathak, Abhishek, and Pauly. This underscores a creative partnership aimed at blending strong storytelling with wide commercial appeal.

Genre exploration Films to explore diverse genres with content-driven narratives The upcoming slate of films is expected to explore a variety of genres, with an emphasis on content-driven narratives that remain accessible to mainstream audiences. This approach has been increasingly successful in the current pan-Indian cinematic landscape. The deal was confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh via a tweet.

Studio's track record Panorama Studios's reputation for backing successful films Panorama Studios, led by Pathak and Abhishek, has a proven track record of backing commercially successful and audience-loved films. The studio is known for producing popular franchises like the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and the Hindi remake of Drishyam. Their recent releases include Shaitaan and Raid 2, further solidifying Panorama's strong presence in the Hindi film industry.